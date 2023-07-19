Who performed on the night?

Taking place last Thursday (July 13), the line up included the hosts Jon and Lucy from Meet the Richardsons, as well as fellow comedians Sarah Millican, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones, Tom Davis, and Daliso Chaponda.

Presenter Dan Walker and sports star Jessica Ennis-Hill also took to the stage later in the night.

Lancaster born comedian Jon Richardson (far right) pictured with other celebs at the event.

What was the event for?

Altough Jon was born and raised in Lancaster, him and his family now live in West Yorkshire so the event was fundraising for their local children’s hospital.

Jon and Lucy have been patrons of Sheffield Children’s, one of only three standalone children’s NHS Trusts in the country, since 2021.

On the night, the comedians gave their time at no cost, with all proceeds going to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, and so far they have raised £70,000.

Patrons of the Trust, Dan Walker and Jessica Ennis-Hill also joined Jon on stage to take on the ‘5 for Theo’ challenge, doing five keepy-uppies, nominating five friends, and donating £5 to the Children’s Hospital Charity.

Over 2,000 people attended the event at Sheffield City Hall, including over one hundred hospital staff, alongside families of patients.

What did Jon and Lucy say about the event?

Jon, a former pupil at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, told the Sheffield Star: “It was amazing to see the City Hall full to the rafters and know all the money was going to Sheffield Children’s. I’m certain that will be the best comedy show in Sheffield this year and already can’t wait to get planning the next one.”

Lucy added: “We’ve seen firsthand how the money raised from supporters makes a massive difference. We’re proud of Sheffield Children’s and every penny raised will go towards making it better for those that visit.”

What did the hospital say?

John Armstrong, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It was amazing to see so many people there supporting Sheffield Children’s. With parents and loved ones of patients in the audience, it was a very special evening.

