Inpatients at Morecambe Bay hospitals continue to have a good experience, new report finds

People who were treated on inpatient wards at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Furness General Hospital and Westmorland General Hospital were asked for their feedback as part of the national Adult Inpatient Survey 2022.

In the survey, conducted each year on behalf of the Care Quality Commission (CQC), patients were asked 45 questions scored on a scale from 0 to 10.

Overall, the trust received a score of 8.2 for the statement ‘Overall, how was your experience while you were in the hospital?’.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Other highlights included:

A score of 9.3 for the question ‘Overall, did you feel you were treated with respect and dignity while you were in the hospital?’

A score of 9.1 for the question ‘Did you have confidence and trust in the nurses treating you?’

A score of 9.1 for the question ‘How clean was the hospital room or ward that you were in?’

A score of 9.0 for the question ‘Did you have confidence and trust in the doctors treating you?’

The trust’s results were about the same as other trusts around the country for 44 of the 45 questions.

Tabetha Darmon, chief nursing officer, said: “The feedback our patients have given us through this survey is positive overall, and I am pleased that our teams have been recognised for both the quality of the care they provide and for the dignity, respect and compassion they demonstrate each day.

“The survey responses highlight that there are opportunities for us to improve the experience in our hospitals further by doing more to gather and act on feedback from patients while they are with us in our wards.

“I would like to thank colleagues across the trust for the hard work and dedication that has led to these positive survey responses.”

The survey was conducted between January and April 2023 among patients who spent at least one night in hospital in November 2022.