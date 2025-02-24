Increased pressures as Morecambe Bay hospitals trust declares highest level of escalation

The trust which runs the Royal Lancaster Infirmary has declared the highest level of internal escalation due to increased pressures on its services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust has made the decision today, Monday, to escalate to OPEL 4.

This allows them to be able to take additional steps to maintain safe services for patients and help them cope with the growing demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief operating officer Scott McLean said: “Declaring OPEL 4 enables us to bring all our partners in Lancashire and south Cumbria together to focus on one thing – the safe and timely care of all of our patients.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: UHMBT

"As always, patient safety must take priority and we need to take action to make sure that those who are more clinically urgent get the help they need as quickly as possible.”

There are some immediate actions being taken by trust teams and partners, including:

*Utilising all alternative options to the Emergency Department including Same Day Emergency Care, Surgical Emergency Ambulatory Care, Gynaecology Assessment Unit and the Priority Assessment Discharge Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Community colleagues focusing on admission avoidance activities

*Seeking support from local place-based partners and Integrated Care Board systems

What can you do to help?

If you are not contacted directly, please continue to turn up for your appointment. Please also contact the number on your appointment letter if you are no longer able to make your appointment so it can be reallocated to another patient.

The hospital teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and would like to reassure patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public can help the trust manage these periods of demand by ensuring they are seeking help from the most appropriate health services, and only attending A&E for serious accidents and emergencies.

If you are unwell, visit NHS 111 online for 24/7 advice about the most appropriate care for your needs.