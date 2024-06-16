I ignored a cancer test invite - and now I warn others not to do the same as me

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire woman who put off going for a cancer screening test and was later diagnosed with the disease is encouraging people to take up the offer as soon as it is made.

Leanne Hudson, 37, initially ignored her invite for a smear test – which is used to diagnose cervical cancer - when she first received one at the age of 25.

Free screenings are offered to 25-to-64-year-olds and, having delayed hers for around six months, Leanne’s test ultimately revealed some abnormal cells which were found to be the early stages of cervical cancer.

Figures show that three in 10 of those eligible for screening never take advantage of the potentially life-saving offer - with local stats showing the take-up rate is well below the national average in Blackpool and falling across the rest of Lancashire.

Leanne Hudson is lucky to have daughter Daisy after initially skipping a smear test

Speaking at the start of Cervical Screening Awareness Week, Leanne, from Burnley, said: “I would advise anyone to go for screening. In fact, I work in an office and I drum it into everyone in the team how important it is to go for screening: the sooner the better.”

“I got the first invite letter through the door and I knew I should go but I put it off, I don’t know why.

“Then I was due to be going on holiday and someone I knew said, ‘Just go, get it done and then you can relax.’ Maybe I had a feeling that there was something there.”

Fortunately, Leanne’s cancer cells were successfully removed - and she now has an eight-year-old daughter, Daisy. However, she knows she was lucky.

“Daisy is living proof of the importance of going for cervical screening. If I hadn’t gone for my screening, it’s hard to think about what might have happened - Daisy wouldn’t be here, that’s for sure, so she really is my miracle baby.

“Even though I was worried, I’m so glad I went for my smear.”

The uptake of screening in Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen - at 64.8 and 63.1 percent, respectively - is well below the national average of 68.7 percent. Meanwhile, across the wider Lancashire County Council area, the percentage of women who received screenings was lower in 2023 than in 2022.

Dr. Neil Smith, primary care director at Lancashire and South Cumbria Cancer Alliance, said: “People who receive a cervical screening invite can contact their GP practice to arrange an appointment, while some sexual health clinics also offer screenings.

“Cervical screening is incredibly effective and can be vital in finding early abnormalities before there are even any signs of cancer.

“While cervical screening can be a little uncomfortable, the check only takes a few minutes and ultimately it could save your life.”

Following a smear test, patients receive a letter explaining whether human papillomavirus (HPV) was found, what the result means and what happens next. Most people will not have HPV, which means the risk of getting cervical cancer is very low.

WHAT ARE THE CERVICAL CANCER SYMPTOMS I SHOULD WATCH OUT FOR?

***Vaginal bleeding that's unusual for you – including bleeding during or after sex, between your periods or after the menopause, or having heavier periods than usual.

***Changes to your vaginal discharge.

***Pain during sex.

***Pain in your lower back, between your hip bones (pelvis), or in your lower tummy.

If you have another condition like fibroids or endometriosis, you may get symptoms like these regularly.

Speak to your GP If you are concerned about any changes in your body.