Husband of broadcaster Dianne Oxberry launches trust in her name on World Ovarian Cancer Day ahead of Great Manchester Run

The husband of popular TV presenter Dianne Oxberry who died of Ovarian Cancer has launched a trust in her name to mark World Ovarian Cancer Day.

Ian Hindle officially launched The Dianne Oxberry Trust after her death on January 10 to the disease.

Diagnosed on New Years Eve 2018, Dianne died just days later on January 10.

The charity has already raised an incredible £57,000 from a Just Giving page alone, something that has both shocked and comforted Ian.

Family and friends will also take on Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run to raise funds for the charity that has been set up in her name.

Ian said: “Dianne was a BBC broadcaster for 30 years, starting at Radio 1 on the Breakfast Show with Simon Mayo and for the past 24 years as a weather presenter and journalist for regional news programming at BBC North West Tonight.

“Obviously I knew that she was incredibly popular, because you couldn’t get round the supermarket with her without being stopped two or three times from people who loved seeing her on their telly every night.

“Since she passed away, the outpouring of love and support from the public - most of whom never met her - has been utterly overwhelming.

“It became obvious that people wanted to do something with their collective grief so I started the JustGiving page with the idea of raising perhaps £1000 that we could then donate to an Ovarian Cancer charity, but it just went completely bonkers and the money started pouring in.

“That’s when I realised that there was an opportunity to perhaps help prevent other women from dying of this hideous disease.

"So, with the help of friends and family, I founded the Dianne Oxberry Trust and we’re on a mission to make a difference.”

The mission of the charity is to raise awareness, funds and hope.

Awareness is the charities number one priority, in the form of educating women about the symptoms of Ovarian Cancer.

Most common symptoms of the disease include (source, NHS)

-Feeling constantly bloated

-A swollen tummy

-Discomfort in your tummy or pelvic area

-Feeling full quickly when eating, or loss of appetite

-Needing to pee more often or more urgently than normal

Ian said: “Women have become aware that they need to be vigilant in monitoring their bodies with regards to Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer, but Ovarian Cancer symptoms are sneaky and easy to dismiss - we want to change that.

"Obviously we’re keen to raise funds to support ongoing research and we want to offer hope to families - like mine - that have been devastated by Ovarian Cancer.”

The Trust’s first major fundraising event is the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run on the 19th May, where Team DOT will have 80 runners, including Dianne’s friends and family participating.

DONATE: Donations can be made at www.dianneoxberrytrust.org.

INFO: For more information about Ovarian Cancer visit NHS