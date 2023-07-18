News you can trust since 1837
Hundreds brave weather to cross the bay to help Lancaster cancer charity

Unseasonable summer thunderstorms did little to deter the hundreds of walkers who took to the sands for this year’s CancerCare Cross Bay Walk.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

Torrential rain on Saturday cleared away on Sunday to leave blue skies for the charity’s 40th anniversary ‘sunset walk’ - its first ever to take place during the evening.

Around 350 people gathered on Arnside Promenade where Kendal-based band Drum Nation got the event under way with a performance of stirring drum rhythms.

Following a final check from King’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson and the team from the Guide over Sands Trust, walkers got the green light to begin the walk to Grange-over-Sands at 5.30pm.

Setting off across the bay.
Setting off across the bay.
Unsurprisingly, the wet weather led to conditions on the sands being more challenging than usual, and the distance was reduced slightly from the usual eight miles, but the guide and CancerCare’s team of volunteer marshals saw everyone arrive safely in Grange at around 8.30pm.

This year’s event raised around £17,000 for the charity, which provides free professional therapy for people affected by cancer and bereavement.

Caroline Smith Dance from Ulverston took part in the sunset walk with her friend Catherine Masson.

“The Cross Bay Walk for CancerCare was a fantastic event,” she said. “I attended with my friend and we have both had different types of cancer and benefited from the amazing work CancerCare does.

Catherine Masson and Caroline Smith Dance took part in the walk.
Catherine Masson and Caroline Smith Dance took part in the walk.

"It was a great experience, challenging at times, but the guides made sure everyone crossed safely. It’s a great experience and even better to be supporting such a fantastic charity.”

Organiser Kat Michaels said: “I would like to thank everyone who took part in the face of some very unkind weather.

"Special mention for King’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson and his amazing team from the Guide over Sands Trust and all our volunteers who gave up their time to ensure everyone was kept safe and had a great time.

"Every penny raised will go to help local people coping with a cancer diagnosis or loss of a loved one.”

Hundreds braved the weather to take part.
Hundreds braved the weather to take part.

To find out more information about CancerCare, you can visit their website at www.cancercare.org.uk

Related topics:Michael WilsonLancasterCancerCare