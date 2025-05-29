The disposable vape ban comes into effect on June 1 🚭

The disposable vape ban will be coming into effect across the UK from June 1.

It will be illegal to buy or sell single-use vapes in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Lloyds Pharmacy Online Doctor GP, Dr Bhavini Shah, shares her top tips for quitting ahead of the disposable vape ban on Sunday.

The ban which was announced in January 2024, aims to tackle the rise in youth vaping. Figures in 2024, revealed that the number of children using vapes in the three years previous had tripled, with use amongst those aged 11 to 15 rising to 9%.

While vaping can play a role in helping adult smokers to quit, they can contain nicotine making them highly addictive and the long-term effect of using them is still unknown.

The disposable vape ban comes into effect on June 1. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

Why is it so hard to quit vaping?

Quitting vaping can feel like a challenge, Dr Shah explains that this is because most vapes you smoke contain nicotine, which is the same addictive substance found in tobacco.

The time it takes to stop vaping can depend on how much nicotine you have been vaping and can influence how intense your withdrawal symptoms can be.

Dr Shah explains: “Nicotine is a powerful stimulant that can quickly lead to addiction. It alters brain chemistry, making you crave more to achieve the same effects.”

What are the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal?

When you stop using nicotine, you may experience withdrawal symptoms which can be uncomfortable or unpleasant.

Signs of nicotine withdrawal can include:

Irritability

Anxiety

Difficulty concentrating

Increased appetite

Strong cravings

How to stop vaping?

Here are Dr Shah’s 13 top tips on how to quit vaping:

Reduce the nicotine – reduce the strength of the nicotine in your vape over time and quit gradually.

– reduce the strength of the nicotine in your vape over time and quit gradually. Create vaping rules – only vape on your breaks at work or outside your home.

– only vape on your breaks at work or outside your home. Understand your reasons for quitting - Write down the reasons you want to quit and look at this list whenever you feel the urge to vape.

- Write down the reasons you want to quit and look at this list whenever you feel the urge to vape. Set a quit date - pick a date within the next two weeks to quit vaping. Use this time to get ready.

- pick a date within the next two weeks to quit vaping. Use this time to get ready. Identify your triggers - recognise the situations, feelings, or people that make you want to vape and develop ways to deal with these.

- recognise the situations, feelings, or people that make you want to vape and develop ways to deal with these. Avoid your triggers – Once you know what your triggers are you may need to avoid situations where you may be tempted to vape.

– Once you know what your triggers are you may need to avoid situations where you may be tempted to vape. Plan ahead – Decide how you’re going to handle situations where you might be pressured to vape.

– Decide how you’re going to handle situations where you might be pressured to vape. Use Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) - You could use nicotine patches, gum, lozenges, or inhalers.

- You could use nicotine patches, gum, lozenges, or inhalers. Get help – talk to friends and family and let them know you’re quitting. Join a support group or find your local Stop Smoking Service.

– talk to friends and family and let them know you’re quitting. Join a support group or find your local Stop Smoking Service. Stay active - Exercise can help reduce cravings.

- Exercise can help reduce cravings. Manage stress – Meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help manage stress.

– Meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help manage stress. Celebrate your progress – Treat yourself to something special for reaching certain milestones.

– Treat yourself to something special for reaching certain milestones. Keep your hands and mouth busy - Use sugar-free lollipops, straws, or stress balls.

Dr Shah adds: “Vaping is less harmful than smoking and has helped many people stop using tobacco products. Vaping is only recommended to help current smokers quit but it has become increasingly popular in recent years.”

