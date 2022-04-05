How busy is your GP surgery?

How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in Lancaster and Morecambe

How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery?

By Gayle Rouncivell
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:53 pm

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Lancaster district - which comes under Morecambe Bay CCG - according to the data.

1. Bay Medical Group, Heysham

There are 2,079 patients per GP at Bay Medical Group. In total there are 54,126 patients and the full-time equivalent of 26.0 GPs.

2. Ash Trees Surgery, Carnforth

There are 1,940 patients per GP at Ash Trees. In total there are 25,145 patients and the full-time equivalent of 13.0 GPs.

3. Lancaster Medical Practice, Lancaster

There are 1,838 patients per GP at Lancaster Medical Practice. In total there are 66,095 patients and the full-time equivalent of 36.0 GPs.

4. Lunesdale Surgery, Kirkby Lonsdale

There are 1,628 patients per GP at Lunesdale Surgery. In total there are 6,503 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.0 GPs.

