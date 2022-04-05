An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in the Lancaster district - which comes under Morecambe Bay CCG - according to the data.

1. Bay Medical Group, Heysham There are 2,079 patients per GP at Bay Medical Group. In total there are 54,126 patients and the full-time equivalent of 26.0 GPs. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Ash Trees Surgery, Carnforth There are 1,940 patients per GP at Ash Trees. In total there are 25,145 patients and the full-time equivalent of 13.0 GPs. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Lancaster Medical Practice, Lancaster There are 1,838 patients per GP at Lancaster Medical Practice. In total there are 66,095 patients and the full-time equivalent of 36.0 GPs. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Lunesdale Surgery, Kirkby Lonsdale There are 1,628 patients per GP at Lunesdale Surgery. In total there are 6,503 patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.0 GPs. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales