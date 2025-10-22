Hospital patients in Lancaster gain more control and faster access with new online service

A ground-breaking online service is giving hospital patients greater control over their appointments and quicker access to important documents and resources.

Developed by the Information, Informatics and Innovation Digital Services Team at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), PEP+ (Patient Experience Portal) is a mobile-friendly platform designed to make healthcare more accessible and efficient.

PEP+ was created entirely in-house by head of digital services Marc Hadwin, digital analyst Adam Lucas and lead systems developer Ian Auty.

Since its launch, PEP+ has expanded to serve patients across multiple NHS trusts within the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board area, including Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Adam said: “PEP+ empowers patients by providing easy-to-use digital tools that help them take charge of their healthcare journey. Currently, the portal handles more than 5,000 patient interactions every day, showing strong growth and adoption. Importantly, PEP+ complements traditional healthcare methods.”

Using the PEP+ system is completely optional for patients and they will still be contacted by letter and other established methods if that is their preference.

Benefits of PEP+

For patients:

Greater control over healthcare appointments

Faster access to letters and documents

Accessibility features for users with disabilities

Optional use – traditional methods remain available

Improved preparation for appointments with digital questionnaires.

For NHS staff:

Significant time saved in appointment bookings

Less administrative work

Better-prepared patient consultations

Streamlined workflows through automation.

For NHS finances:

£1.6m saved through self-booking alone

50% reduction in printing and postage costs

Nearly £3m total savings from automation programmes

More than 4,500 days of administrative time saved.

Many services now allow patients to choose their own appointment times from available slots, reducing missed appointments in specialties using PEP+.

Patients can complete healthcare questionnaires at home, enabling consultants to review information beforehand and make clinic visits more efficient.

Appointment letters are delivered digitally within seconds, eliminating postal delays. The platform also offers personalised ‘Set for Surgery’ guidance to help optimise surgical outcomes, and streamlined Patient Initiated Follow-up (PIFU) pathways for those with long-term conditions, allowing easier access to care when needed.

Adam explained: “Our portal is designed with accessibility at its core. It features large, colourful buttons for users with limited digital skills or physical challenges, dyslexic-friendly text options, multiple language translations and a responsive design that adapts to smartphones, tablets and desktops.”

Staff across all four trusts report improvements in workflow efficiency. Digital questionnaires eliminate time-consuming printing and mailing. The PEP+ system has automated processes which handle routine data entry.

Currently, PEP+ supports multiple treatment pathways, with:

*More than 300,000 waiting list validations completed

*More than 200,000 appointment letters sent digitally

*More than 500 pain management questionnaires completed digitally, giving consultants detailed pre-appointment information.

Additional features, such as enhanced PIFU pathways, consent document delivery and improved two-way messaging between patients and clinical teams, are in development.

Adam said: “PEP+ is flexible and can be updated to meet changing patient and clinical needs. It includes strong security features to protect patient data while remaining easy to use. Patients who prefer not to use the digital platform will continue to receive traditional paper-based services without any disadvantage.”

How Patients Use PEP+

Patients invited to use PEP+ will log in to access appointments, documents and questionnaires. The platform includes helpful educational resources – such as video tutorials and clear instructions – which are available in multiple formats for users of all skill levels.

These resources can be found at youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUal2C3mVZRxify7AZwzLxPIK_xmWDZK2&si=pycp-p_IAuqNc0fe

Marc said: “The success of PEP+ shows the power of innovation. By working closely with clinical and administrative teams, we’ve created a solution that improves the experience for both patients and staff. PEP+ is a foundation for better patient engagement and greater operational efficiency across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

Alison Balson, chief people officer, UHMBT, said: “PEP+ is a shining example of how digital innovation can transform care for our patients.

"By giving people greater control over their appointments and faster access to vital information, we’re not only improving the patient experience – we are empowering our patients to take an active role in their care and treatment.

"PEP+ is helping us to deliver more efficient, personalised care and ultimately, better outcomes for our patients.”

For more information about PEP+, patients should visit the UHMBT website at https://www.uhmb.nhs.uk/patient-engagement-portal-pep/