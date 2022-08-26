Heysham Power Stations team raises £3k in charity golf challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Heysham 2 Power Station shift operations department, as well as some from Heysham 1, took on The Big Golf Race at Heysham Golf Club on Monday.

The money raised by the challenge will help fund research into lifesaving treatments for prostate cancer and provide practical support to men and their families.

Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing one man every 45 minutes in the UK - the same time it takes to play three holes of golf.

The team from Heysham Power Stations who took on the charity golf event.

Teams who took part in the day were: Mike, Lee, Joe Tim and Zac; Jack F, Toby, Jack W and Kev; John, Will, Dan and Joe Tow; Paul T, Dan T, Scott and Matt; Callum, Luke, Liam, Dom and Jai.

They were joined by Laura, who provided refreshments and Paul, who enjoyed an afternoon on the golf buggy!

The group's main sponsor was EDF Energy, and they also had nine holes sponsored by Equans, Imtech, Altrad, Doosans, Dave Kneale Financial Management, David Hartley Transport and Training, Jacobs, The Golden Ball Hotel and The Sands Group.

The group added their thanks to Heysham Golf Club, who generously donated the tee times for 20 people twice, which allowed them to complete the event.

The donations page will remain open until September 10 to collect as much money as possible.

You can donate online here.

