Heysham Power Station staff get jabbed on board the Covid vaccination bus
Heysham power stations’ staff have been able to "grab-a-jab" after EDF laid on a site-based vaccine bus for the day.
NHS staff and the stations’ own Covid teams inoculated more than 150 staff and contract partners from the power stations.
The vaccine bus visited during the 12-months anniversary since the first jab outside of a clinical trial in Coventry, in December 2020. The NHS in England has since delivered nearly
120 million vaccinations.
Andy Barker, pandemic lead on Heysham 2, said: “As a country we have come so far with the vaccine roll out, so to see the vaccine bus on-site to help protect our workforce is fantastic.
“The staff at Heysham power station have been very proud of their role during the pandemic in keeping the electricity flowing from the site to the country.
"They have had to adapt their working practices on site, and we have supported them where we can with events such as bringing the vaccine bus to site.”
The bus was based outside the visitor centre and the sites’ own Covid Hub teams supported NHS clinicians, which consisted of a retired GP, a retired district nurse, and pharmacy vaccinator from the local vaccine centre at St James Centre, Heysham.
The team rolled out over 150 jabs in five hours and the visitor centre opened up its doors to support the "after jab" waiting period for staff.
Daniel Dixon, pandemic lead for Heysham 1, said: “We didn’t know what the take-up would be like, but I’m really pleased that the clinic has been fully booked. We are now looking at whether we can get the clinic back in January, this will depend on NHS availability, but let’s hope we can make this happen.”