Heysham Power Station staff get jabbed on board the Covid vaccination bus

NHS staff and the stations’ own Covid teams inoculated more than 150 staff and contract partners from the power stations.

The vaccine bus visited during the 12-months anniversary since the first jab outside of a clinical trial in Coventry, in December 2020. The NHS in England has since delivered nearly

120 million vaccinations.

Medics ready to jab Heysham Power Station staff

Andy Barker, pandemic lead on Heysham 2, said: “As a country we have come so far with the vaccine roll out, so to see the vaccine bus on-site to help protect our workforce is fantastic.

“The staff at Heysham power station have been very proud of their role during the pandemic in keeping the electricity flowing from the site to the country.

"They have had to adapt their working practices on site, and we have supported them where we can with events such as bringing the vaccine bus to site.”

The bus was based outside the visitor centre and the sites’ own Covid Hub teams supported NHS clinicians, which consisted of a retired GP, a retired district nurse, and pharmacy vaccinator from the local vaccine centre at St James Centre, Heysham.

The team rolled out over 150 jabs in five hours and the visitor centre opened up its doors to support the "after jab" waiting period for staff.