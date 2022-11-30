Chris Hartley is lighting up his home in Arran Close in Heysham village until new year, raising funds for charity Team Reece while spreading a little festive joy.

His fully automated display includes a selection of Christmas songs which are synchronised to the lights.

"Kids' faces are just a picture," he said. "They are amazed by it when they see it."

Chris Hartley has decorated his house in Christmas lights to spread some festive cheer and also raise money for Team Reece. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chris previously won an award from Morecambe Town Council for the Best Decorated House, and he is hoping to bring in even more visitors this year to see his handiwork and raise money at the same time.

Team Reece is the charity set up by Overton teenager Reece Holt before he passed away in 2019. It supports other youngsters and families who are going through fights against terminal illness.

Chris started doing the decorations in 2019, and even during lockdown was able to raise £300 for Team Reece.

He felt a connection to the charity as he knew Reece's mum Rachel through the local music scene, having been a DJ in Morecambe for many years.

Chris Hartley's Christmas display.

His charity work has included a reunion night at the Carleton nightclub for Team Reece a few years ago, and he has continued to support their work ever since.

"I jumped at the chance to help Team Reece," he said.

Visitors can donate money through a collection bucket at the front of the house, or electronically via QR codes.

The display is on Sunday to Thursday, 4-9pm, and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, until the new year.

Chris Hartley's house in Heysham, which has been lit up for Christmas. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chris Hartley's house in Heysham has been all lit up for Christmas and he is raising funds for Team Reece. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Chris Hartley is raising funds for Team Reece. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

