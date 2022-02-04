Here’s where Covid cases are rising fastest in Lancaster and Morecambe

There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27, and show that just five of the 18 Lancaster district areas recorded an increase in case rate on the previous week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall, the Lancaster district ranked 250 in England, with an average case rate per 100,000 of 901.3.

Scotforth East & Bowerham had the biggest increase, with a 25.7 per cent rise, while Morecambe Town recorded a 29.5 per cent drop in case rate.

Scotforth East & Bowerham also recorded the highest number, at 1481.2 cases per 100,000 people, while University, Galgate & Dolphinholme recorded the lowest, at 582.7 cases per 100,000.

Overall, the Lancaster district ranked 250 in England, with an average case rate per 100,000 of 901.3.

Here are all the case rates and rises in case rates for neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district:

Neighbourhood

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 23

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 30

% change

Local authority rank by change in case rate (1= neighbourhood with fastest rising case rate in local authority)

Rank by highest latest figures (1= highest case rates in local authority)

Scotforth East & Bowerham: 1178.3; 1481.2; 25.7%; 1; 1

Lancaster East: 1522.8; 1236.5; -18.8%; 15; 2

Heysham & Overton: 1428.2; 1017.0; -28.8%; 17; 3

Morecambe South West: 1024.1; 991.1; -3.2%; 7; 4

Morecambe Westgate: 923.8; 984.4; 6.6%; 5; 5

Halton & Caton: 1068.8; 982.6; -8.1%; 8; 6

Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands: 895.7; 979.7; 9.4%; 3; 7

Marsh, Haverbreaks & Scotforth West: 1063.7; 926.2; -12.9%; 13; 8

Morecambe Town: 1313.2; 925.5; -29.5%; 18; 9

Scale Hall & Torrisholme: 1045.2; 919.8; -12.0%; 12; 10

Carnforth, Silverdale & Warton: 951.4; 871.3; -8.4%; 9; 11

Kellet & Lune Valley: 727.9; 857.3; 17.8%; 2; 12

Skerton & Vale: 875.8; 851.5; -2.8%; 6; 13

Bare: 1004.2; 814.7; -18.9%; 16; 14

Morecambe West End: 999.7; 813.3; -18.6%; 14; 15

Moorlands & Greaves: 742.5; 660.0; -11.1%; 10; 16

Lancaster Central: 559; 599.7; 7.3%; 4; 17