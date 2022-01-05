Here’s where Covid cases are rising fastest in Lancaster and Morecambe

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34 per cent from the week before, official figures show.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates published for the week to December 30 show that Morecambe South West had 1850.0 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 143.5 per cent from the week before, which is the biggest increase in the district.

The lowest ranked area of Lancaster was Moorlands & Greaves, which had 1171.4 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week - a drop of 11.3 per cent on the previous week.

These are the neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district with the highest case rates and the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Meanwhile, Scale Hall & Torrisholme saw the highest case rate in the district in the week up to December 30 at 2282.8 per 100,000, while Moorland & Greaves was again the lowest.

Here are all the case rates and rises in case rates for neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district:

Neighbourhood

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 23

Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 30

% change

Local authority rank by change in case rate (1= neighbourhood with fastest rising case rate in local authority)

Rank by highest latest figures (1= highest case rates in local authority)

Morecambe South West - 759.8 - 1850.0 - 143.5% - 1 - 7

Morecambe Town - 775.4 - 1763.4 - 127.4% - 2 - 9

Morecambe West End - 948.8 - 1897.7 - 100.0% - 3 - 5

Heysham & Overton - 1053.1 - 1961.9 - 86.3% - 4 - 3

Carnforth, Silverdale & Warton - 831.2 - 1502.3 - 80.7% - 5 - 13

Kellet & Lune Valley - 825 - 1391.1 - 68.6% - 6 - 15

Skerton & Vale - 1265.1 - 2092.2 - 65.4% - 7 - 2

Marsh, Haverbreaks & Scotforth West - 990.4 - 1632.3 - 64.8% - 8 - 12

Scale Hall & Torrisholme - 1413.2 - 2282.8 - 61.5% - 9 - 1

Hest Bank & Bolton-le-Sands - 1245.6 - 1861.4 - 49.4% - 10 - 6

Halton & Caton - 1396.3 - 1930.7 - 38.3% - 11 - 4

Scotforth East & Bowerham - 1296.1 - 1666.4 - 28.6% - 12 - 11

Morecambe Westgate - 1120.7 - 1438.7 - 28.4% - 13 - 14

Bare - 1383.1 - 1762.0 - 27.4% - 14 - 10

Lancaster East - 1418.7 - 1770.1 - 24.8% - 15 - 8

University, Galgate & Dolphinholme - 1440.9 - 1322.8 - -8.2% - 16 - 16

Lancaster Central - 1311.1 - 1199.3 - -8.5% - 17 - 17