Here's how many people are waiting more than four weeks for a GP appointment in Lancaster and Morecambe

NHS England data showed that within Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in December 2021, 4,726 (3.3 per cent) of the 143,798 appointments made were more than 28 days after booking.

This ranks the CCG 53rd of 109 CCGs in the country for longest waiting times.

Countrywide, more than three-quarters of a million people in England waited more than four weeks to see a GP after making an appointment in December last year.

There were a total of 25,077,056 GP appointments in England in December 2021, with 784,541 of these (3.1 per cent) taking place more than four weeks after the appointment was made.

Sheffield CCG had the highest proportion of people waiting more than a month at 6.7 per cent (one in 15), while South East London CCG, Stoke on Trent CCG, North Central London CCG and Knowsley CCG were all lowest with 1.4 per cent.