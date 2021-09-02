Here's how Lancashire people can help charity fight childhood cancers, simply by clearing out your wardrobe

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and people in the county are being called on to clear out their wardrobes for TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could raise up to £25 to help fund research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

With around 190 children diagnosed with cancer every year in the north west, this vital work is as important as ever.

A poster for the Give up Clothes for Good campaign, run by TK Maxx in aid of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People spokesperson in Lancashire, said: “Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience. So, it needs more research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“We want to help ensure more people under the age of 25 survive cancer with a good quality of life. That’s why we hope as many people as possible will show their support and donate any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store, such as at the Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston, Blackpool Retail Park in Squires Gate, and Church Street, Burnley.”

Give Up Clothes for Good is one of the UK’s longest running clothes collections. People can donate at any TK Maxx store, all year round.

Supporters can also help by wearing a gold ribbon badge – the awareness symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – available from Cancer Research UK shops and selected TK Maxx stores during September.