Help paint Morecambe gold in memory of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt and to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The family of teenager Reece Holt, who died earlier this year after a brave fight against cancer, is asking people to help turn Morecambe gold in his memory.

Thirteen-year-old Reece died in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary in January.

The Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumour affecting just 10 children a year, since May 2016.

Reece’s mum Rachel O’Neil is now continuing her son’s legacy by carrying on the charity work he started when he set up his own charity, Team Reece, to help other children with cancer.

And she said one of Reece’s final wishes was to see Morecambe ‘go gold’ to mark childhood cancer awareness month.

Every year in September, childhood cancer champions, advocates and supporters encourage iconic buildings, historic landmarks, monuments, bridges and natural environments to go gold to highlight childhood cancer and the fight faced by families.

Whether lighting up gold or by displaying gold ribbons, the global effort helps to shine a spotlight on the international childhood cancer problem.

Rachel said: “Please show your support for all kids fighting cancer and their families by getting involved in turning our town gold.

“Our combined efforts will raise awareness and improve future outcomes for children diagnosed with cancer! We encourage any local business or individual to get involved.”

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary has already agreed to get involved and is allowing Team Reece to make available gold lanyards to be bought by staff during September.

Many local businesses selling gold Childhood Cancer Awareness car stickers and gold ribbon pins.

Westgate Tyres will be selling gold car stickers, while Sarah’s Sweet Cones will be selling special gold sweet cones.

Lakeland Property, Bella’s Bistro, Up in Smoke, Kerry’s Coffee House, Eden Interiors and The Brunch Bar in Lancaster are among those to be selling gold ribbon pins,

Beauty salons including Rose Beauty, Urban Souls & Spa and Escape And Rebalance are also encouraging customers to have their nails painted gold.

Staff at Ash Trees Surgery in Carnforth will be wearing gold lanyards throughout September, and will also be showing a powerpoint slideshow on childhood cancer across all the TVs in their eight surgeries.

If you aren’t sure what you can do to help, you could join Pebbleart in Morecambe, which will be making a gold line of pebbles.

Rachel added: “We are excited to bring to fruition one of the ideas that Reece had before he died.

“We want to continue his legacy and make him proud of his idea to paint the town gold.”