Health services available in Lancaster and Morecambe this Bank Holiday Monday

Some health services may be closed or operating on different hours on Monday August 29.

This often means people could be faced with longer waiting times and NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is asking residents to be prepared and use services wisely.

Dr Peter Gregory, associate medical director for Lancashire and south Cumbria, said: “Bank holidays are typically a busy time for health services, and you can play your part by being prepared and knowing what support is available for you should you need it.

“If you have a long-term condition that relies on medication please make sure you are taking it properly. Some pharmacies will remain open to provide advice and treatment for a variety of common complaints.”

GP surgeries in the region will be closed and for any urgent care needs, people are asked to visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111. NHS 111 will help direct you to the most appropriate service which could be a walk-in centre, pharmacy or an out-of-hours GP appointment.

In a life-threatening situation, people should always call 999. If you have to attend A&E be prepared for longer waits as the service is notoriously busy over public holidays and will treat patients based on the order of need and severity.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the 24/7 Crisis Line is available on 0800 953 0110.

Some local pharmacies will be open on Bank Holiday and are able to provide expert advice and deal with minor ailments and illnesses.

Pharmacy times are available on the Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership website at https://www.healthierlsc.co.uk/pharmacy

The Lancashire and South Integrated Care Board was formally established as a new statutory body on July 1, replacing the eight clinical commissioning groups across Lancashire and south Cumbria.

The following pharmacies in Lancaster and Morecambe will be open on the bank holiday:

Asda Pharmacy

Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

10am until 4pm

Boots Pharmacy – Lancaster

14-16 Lancaster Gate, St Nicholas Arcades, Lancaster, LA1 1NB

10.30am until 4.30pm

Boots Pharmacy – Morecambe

4 Royalty Mall, Arndale Centre, Morecambe, LA4 5DH