Health clinic plans for disused rooms at Lancaster railway station
Network Rail have applied for a listed building application for internal work to take place to refurbish empty rooms at first floor level to create the unit, as well as a railway training facility.
Network Rail is introducing occupational health clinics at some of its stations to enable staff to have a single point of use service, and Lancaster has been identified as a site for locating one of these facilities.
This provides an opportunity to refurbish the current dilapidated area of the station and bring it back into use.
All changes would be sympathetic to the original architecture.
It is proposed to renew the lift and provide an additional entrance as a means of access for mobility impaired people to the first floor clinic.
Consultation and treatment rooms would be located at the northern end of the building, with rooms at the southern end designated as office and meeting rooms.
The Lancaster Guardian revealed in September how plans have also been submitted to the council for a disused platform at the station to be transformed into a restaurant.
The proposed site is a building located beneath the ticket office building on the disused platform 6 at Lancaster station.
Network Rail are asking the council to give listed building consent to refurbish and bring back into use the building at the Grade II listed station.
The project seeks to reinvigorate the redundant lower level of the building, through refurbishment and repair to the existing building.