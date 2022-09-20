Health checks on offer to farming community in Lancaster

Private and confidential health checks for farmers and their families take place on the last Friday of every month, between 9am and 1.30pm at North West Auctions Limited in Lancaster.

The sessions started in 2019 to give farmers and their families living in rural and isolated communities easier access to health care. The sessions were postponed during the Covid pandemic but were restarted in July 2021.

Since the health checks began 543 blood pressure and pulse checks, 56 full NHS checks, and 60 conversations around mental health have been carried out.

The sessions have highlighted undiagnosed hypertension (high blood pressure) and atrial fibrillation (a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate) in several attendees.