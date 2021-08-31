GP patient survey: The best rated doctors’ surgeries in the Lancaster district in 2021

That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in [council] and beyond.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two in five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Here we reveal how the GP surgeries across the Lancaster district fared as part of a wider survey which took in the whole of Morecambe Bay.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good’. Any surgeries with a low response have been omitted.

1. Lunesdale Surgery in Kirkby Lonsdale is rated third of the 32 medical practices in Morecambe Bay CCG, making it the top-rated surgery in the Lancaster area. 87.65% of patients responding rated it 'very good' for patient experience.

2. Park View Surgery in Carnforth is rated sixth of the 32 medical practices in Morecambe Bay CCG, making it the second highest rated surgery in the Lancaster district. 81.43% of patients responding rated it 'very good' for patient experience.

3. Bentham Medical Practice is rated eighth of the 32 medical practices in Morecambe Bay CCG, making it the third highest rated surgery in the Lancaster area. 75.87% of patients responding rated it 'very good' for patient experience.

4. Ash Trees Surgery in Carnforth is rated 24th of the 32 medical practices in Morecambe Bay CCG, making it the fourth highest rated surgery in the Lancaster district. 52.64% of patients responding rated it 'very good' for patient experience.