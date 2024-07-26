Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals for the two new hospitals planned for Lancaster and Preston are set to be put to the government for consideration in the coming weeks.

The new health secretary, Wes Streeting, told the Commons on Tuesday that he would consider the details “carefully”.

He was speaking during a statement on the nationwide new hospitals programme, in which he said that the previous Conservative government's pledge to build 40 new hospitals by 2030 was “not deliverable in that timeframe”.

Mr. Streeting announced a review of all the projects, but the Lancaster Guardian understands that it is hoped any changes will not derail the schemes for a new Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Royal Preston Hospital - because the proposed opening dates for the new facilities had already been put back to the early-mid 2030s.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary is spread over a number of buildings that have been developed on the site since the first of them opened all the way back in 1896 (image: Lancashire and South Cumbria New Hospitals Programme)

The pair were amongst eight projects which were delayed by the after the last government prioritised the replacements and refurbishments of hospitals which had been constructed with material dubbed “crumbling concrete”, putting them at risk of collapse.

However, the previous administration did approve the creation of entirely new hospitals for each of Lancaster and Preston - on sites within a 10-mile radius of the existing facilities - which had been the preference of Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS bosses.

As the Guardain has previously revealed, preferred locations for the two new builds were identified last year, although these have not been announced publicly.

Wes Streeting said in the Commons that he knew that there was “a particular urgency around land” - but did not specify whether he was referring to just one of the Lancashire projects or both.

He was responding to a question by the Lancaster and Wyre MP Cat Smith who said that now the local NHS joint investment strategic committee had “expressed its support”, the details would “soon be on the Secretary of State's desk”.