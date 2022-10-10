Get your Covid jab at Morecambe Festival Market
Morecambe Festival Market is now an NHS walk in Covid vaccination site.
By Michelle Blade
20 hours ago - 1 min read
The jabs are being offered on Saturday’s between 10am and 4pm and no appointment is necessary.
A spokesman for Morecambe Festival Market said: “Hopefully more days will become available in the future but for now pop along between 10am and 4pm and get protected.”
The Vaccination Bus will be stopping off at Asda in Lancaster throughout October if you want to get your Covid jabs or boosters.
Most Popular
Pop along between 10am and 4pm.