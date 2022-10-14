Generous donors leave nearly £350,000 in their wills to Morecambe Bay Hospitals charity

So far in 2022, the charity has received nearly £350,000 from donors who chose to leave money in their wills to support University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust.

Among the largest donors was one individual who left a legacy of more than £250,000, while a further three donors gave £20,000 or more.

Bay Hospitals charity head of charities and fundraising Suzanne Lofthouse said: “We are so grateful to the generous donors who leave money in their wills to support our hospitals and help them to deliver the best possible patient care.

Donald Race & Newton Solicitors will be supporting Will Aid throughout November.

“Many of those who leave money to Bay Hospitals charity do so as a way of saying thank you for care they or their loved ones have received through our hospitals.

“There are many emotional stories of the personal reasons that people choose to leave something to Bay Hospitals charity in their wills, and we ensure that these legacies are used to benefit our patients.”

Bay Hospitals charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

UHMBT Medical Director Miss Jane McNicholas said all donations are hugely appreciated.

Your solicitor can advise you on how to leave a legacy to Bay Hospitals charity through your will.