Garstang skin cancer survivor issues sun safety warning

A skin cancer survivor from Garstang is urging people to enjoy the sunshine safely.

Grandad Andy Lockwood, 70, is lending his voice to a national awareness campaign from Cancer Research UK after surviving two bouts of melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer.

The retired civil servant was first diagnosed in 2011 when a close friend, who happened to be a GP, noticed a suspicious scab on the top of Andy’s head during a walk in the Lake District.

Andy had previously been told by doctors that the scab was nothing to worry about, but his friend encouraged him to go back to get it checked out again because it wasn’t healing.

Andy with wife Gill, daughter-in-law Hollie, and three-year-old grandaughter Lily.

A referral to a dermatologist confirmed it was melanoma, which was found to have spread to lymph nodes in his neck.

Both the original lesion and the affected lymph nodes were surgically removed, and further tests showed no sign of cancer remained.

Then just two years later, in 2013, Andy, who has two children and four grandchildren, faced a second melanoma diagnosis after discovering a lump in a similar area on his head. The lump was removed and Andy continued to be monitored closely for the next decade.

Now, more than 14 years since that first life-changing diagnosis, Andy says he never takes a single day for granted.

Andy Lockwood.

He said: “There isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t feel incredibly grateful to still be here to enjoy my retirement, watching my children and grandchildren grow up. My daughter was married shortly after my treatment and then my son was married. And now I have four lovely grandchildren.

“The initial scab was under my hair so it wasn’t easy to see, it was on the top of my head. My friend, who is a retired GP, was behind me as we walked downhill so he noticed it and convinced me to go and get it looked at. I had been told it was nothing of concern, but it still wasn’t healing and looked odd to my friend, so I knew I had to return to my own GP.

“Then I found a lump in my neck where it had started to spread to the lymph nodes. It all happened quite quickly after that. I still have a bald patch where both melanomas were removed. Now I always wear a hat to keep it covered and thankfully I’ve been all clear ever since. But I do keep a close eye on my skin and would tell anyone to go and get anything that doesn’t look normal to them checked out.”

Now Andy is determined to raise vital awareness as latest figures show around 2,200 people in the north west are diagnosed with melanoma each year.

Andy performing with his drumming band Samba Espirito.

It’s the UK’s fifth most common cancer and in the north west, and around 270 people die of the disease every year.

His call comes as latest analysis from Cancer Research UK reveals the majority of UK melanoma skin cancer cases are preventable, with almost nine in 10 (87%) caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds.

That’s why Andy has joined forces with the charity and NIVEA Sun to encourage people across Lancashire to follow three simple steps this summer: seek shade, cover up and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.

NIVEA Sun has raised more than £8m to support this life-saving research over the last 12 years and works in partnership with the charity to stop the disease before it even starts.

When the sun is strong, they recommend people:

*Spend time in the shade, especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK

*Cover up with clothes, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protection sunglasses

*Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars generously and regularly

Nearly 100 years ago, Cancer Research UK helped prove that UV radiation can cause skin cancer and since then has learnt more about how skin cancer starts and spreads, pioneering new ways to prevent, detect and treat the disease.

Cancer Research UK health information manager Beth Vincent said: “Today, more than nine in 10 people diagnosed in the north west will survive their melanoma for five years or more.

“From harnessing the power of the immune system to seek and destroy the disease, to developing a skin patch that could detect cancer earlier and creating targeted drugs – we’re powering progress for more people like Andy.

"But we want to beat skin cancer for everyone so, with rates at a record high, we’re grateful he’s lending his voice to our campaign with NIVEA Sun.

“Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of developing skin cancer, compared to never being burnt.

"Even on a cloudy day, the sun can be strong enough in Lancashire – and across the UK – to burn between mid-March and mid-October.

"So, it’s important people remember to use a combination of shade, clothing and sunscreen, with at least SPF 30 and 4 or 5 stars, to help protect their skin.”

For more advice or to donate to skin cancer research visit cruk.org/sunsafety

Who can get skin cancer?

Anyone can develop skin cancer, but those at higher risk of the disease include people with lighter skin tones and naturally light-coloured hair or eyes, as well as people with lots of moles and freckles, or a family history of skin cancer.

What are the signs and symptoms?

A new mole, or changes to the size, shape or colour of a mole or freckle could be a sign of skin cancer, but that’s not all. It could be a sore that doesn’t heal, a lump, an ulcer, or a patch of skin that looks out of the ordinary.

What should people do if they spot any changes to their skin?

Don’t ignore it. Any unusual changes to an area of people’s skin should be seen by a doctor.