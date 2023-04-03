News you can trust since 1837
Gardens of Lancaster charity are lit up for special remembrance evening

The grounds of a Lancaster charity were illuminated with a spectacular lightshow as part of a special evening of remembrance.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

Around 100 people gathered at CancerCare’s Slynedales Centre for its Lights on the Lawn event on Saturday, which invited people to dedicate a candle in tribute to a lost loved one.

Visitors were invited to decorate a special candle jar, add a personal message and place it among the daffodils in the garden which was lit with hundreds of lights and lanterns.

Professional audio-visual company Tech Hub also used specialist lighting to illuminate the surrounding trees to create a striking backdrop to proceedings.

The Lights on the Lawn event at Slynedale in Lancaster.
The evening featured poems read by CancerCare staff while harpist Celia Briar provided an atmospheric musical accompaniment and local announcer Brian Porter acted as Master of Ceremonies.

Richard Montgomery attended the event to remember his wife Debbie.

“It is the anniversary of her death soon and the event gave us the opportunity to express how we feel as a family," he said.

"We are so grateful for the support CancerCare gave to Debbie, especially in her final few weeks.

The Lights on the Lawn event at Slynedale in Lancaster.
"I used to have to help her into the centre at Morecambe each week for her massage sessions, but upon leaving she would 'float' out of the building relaxed, happy and smiling.

"I have had counselling which has helped me to face losing Debbie, instead of hiding away"

The event raised more than £2,200 for the charity, which provides free professional counselling and complementary therapy for people affected by cancer and bereavement.

Chief executive Alison Stainthorpe said: “It was a really special night and lovely to see so many families with young children gathered together to remember loved ones held dear.

The Lights on the Lawn event at Slynedale in Lancaster.
"Many of those who come to Slynedales for support enjoy the peace and tranquility of our wonderful gardens, so it seemed the perfect place for us to reflect and pay tribute to friends and family no longer with us.”

For more information about CancerCare services visit cancercare.org.uk

The Lights on the Lawn event at Slynedale in Lancaster.
