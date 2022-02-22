Fundraisers say thanks to Royal Lancaster Infirmary with bench honouring NHS staff

Steve Trainor and Lisa-Marie Walkden raised £900 for the custom-made wrought iron bench, now in place outside the hospital’s ENT department in Ashton Road.

Mayor of Lancaster Coun Mike Greenall was guest of honour at the event, and formally unveiled the bench.

Steve was inspired to raise funds after being treated for Covid-19 at the RLI in late 2020, while Lisa-Marie got involved to say thank you for care given to her dad. The pair worked together to raise the funds by selling sweets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Trainor and Lisa-Marie Walkden (seated) presented the bench to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. They are pictured with (from left) Mayoress of Lancaster Margaret Greenall, Mayor of Lancaster Mike Greenall, and UHMBT Non-Executive Director Adrian Leather.

Steve said: “It was only through the skill and dedication of the staff at the RLI that I’m still here.

“When I came out of hospital I decided I wanted to do something to repay the staff, so we’ve raised money and bought this beautiful bench.

“The staff here are just amazing. They’ve saved my life and they save thousands of lives every day of the year, and they don’t get the recognition they deserve – so thank you to everybody.”

As well as thanking staff who cared for him during his stay in hospital, Steve praised members of the Pulmonary Rehab team, who assisted with his recovery.

The decorative bench, painted in NHS blue, depicts healthcare workers including hospital, ambulance and air ambulance staff and bears the message ‘Thank you to our amazing NHS staff’.

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

UHMBT Non-Executive Director Adrian Leather said: “I’m so glad to hear through Steve and Lisa’s experiences that the trust and our staff have provided the highest quality of care and we’ve been there to support them physically and emotionally.

“To put the bench in a location where our staff will be walking past it every day, so they can appreciate and be reminded of the support we’ve got from our patients and the public out there, is just brilliant.”