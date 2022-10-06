Fundraisers conquer 10,000km - and bring in £14k - for Lancaster hospice

Challengers could run, walk, cycle or swim the challenge - however they wanted to cover the 100km in 30 days.

Ian Muirhead took on the challenge by completing all 100km on a ski-erg machine, which is similar to an upright rowing machine.

He completed the whole distance in one day - taking almost 11 hours to complete - and raised more than £700.

Vicky Askew on Fairfield Horseshoe.

Ian said: “I always like to challenge myself physically, and have been thinking of doing something like this for a while. We recently lost my step-dad Bob, who volunteered at the hospice shops warehouse for many years.

"When I saw the 100km challenge advertised it seemed like the perfect way to push myself out of my comfort zone whilst raising money for a great cause in his memory.”

In total, the challengers have raised more than £14,000, with sponsorship money still coming in.

Lauren Akrigg, who organised the challenge, said: “I’m so proud of everyone who took part, they have all done so well. Everyone really pushed themselves to complete this challenge, and some continued to complete 200km!

Ian Muirhead on the ski-erg machine.

"It’s been heart-warming to see everyone supporting each other in the Facebook group, and we’ve got a great community going there. The money raised is absolutely amazing and there’s still more coming in every day!”

To keep updated with future challenges, follow St John’s Hospice on Facebook at facebook.com/sjhospice