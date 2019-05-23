Fun for all the family at Heysham fundraising event

Festival fans can enjoy a family friendly event packed with live music, fun, games and attractions in Heysham this weekend

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Heysham Cricket Club on Sunday May 26 for AlannaFest, a special annual event to celebrate the life of Alanna Duffy, a much-loved young mum from Morecambe who had leukaemia.

Last year's Alannafest. Photo by Mike Jackson.

The event also raises money for charity CancerCare, and last year’s festival raised nearly £7,000 for the charity which provides free therapy and support for people dealing with cancer.

This year’s event features a fantastic line-up of bands including Sold to the Sky, The Reggie Mental Band and Stuart Michaels.

There will also be a host of family-friendly activities including cheerleading demonstrations, bouncy castles, fairground-style stalls, crafts and appearances from superheroes!

Last year’s AlannaFest attracted more than 4,000 people and, to aid travel to and from the site, Morecambe Vintage Buses will be running a free, half-hourly service from Heysham Village to Carnforth via Morecambe Promenade from 9.30am – 5.30pm.

Organiser, and Alanna’s mum, Stella Duffy said: “It is fantastic to see how much everyone has really got behind the festival over the years and it has become a real community event that brings local people together.

“It is also wonderful to do something in memory of Alanna and give something back to the people who helped her and our family.”

The event runs from 12-8pm and a donation of £1 is suggested on the door.