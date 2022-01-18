Fun dance event in Garstang will help two vital charities
A charity 'clubberthon' is being held in Garstang this weekend.
The event - at Garstang Community High School on Saturday afternoon - will raise money for two charities, the North West Children's Support Group and Macmillian Cancer Support - while giving people the chance to dance like no one is watching to easy-to-follow dance routines.
Those taking part will be dancing in a dark room with disco and UV lights to a mix of club anthems, from the 90s to the very latest floorfillers.
All fitness levels will be catered for by three Clubbercise instructors.
There will be a raffle and other activities during the breaks, all to raise extra money for the two charities.
The minimum ticket donation is £10, and there will be a 16+ age restriction. Covid measures will be in place.