Friends of Royal Lancaster Infirmary fund nearly £35,000 of new equipment for patient care

Friends of Royal Lancaster Infirmary has provided a wide range of equipment for various departments, including a surgery light for dermatology, hearing test equipment for newborns, a bladder scanner and a vein-finding device.

Other donations from the charity include kitchen equipment and furniture for staff break areas, and devices used in staff training.

Donations from Friends of RLI are made via Bay Hospitals Charity, which funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help ensure the best possible care and treatment for patients.

Friends of Royal Lancaster Infirmary members with Bay Hospitals Charity manager Judith Read.

Many members of the Friends committee have supported the hospital for decades. In 2021, the group mourned the passing of former chair Drew Tennant, who had been involved in the charity for more than 50 years.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity held regular fund-raising coffee mornings, and raised a substantial amount of money via legacies left in wills.

Friends of RLI secretary Matt Patrick said: “We have done fund-raising events over the years, but the thing that has kept the charity in funds for many years has been legacies.

“We regularly receive donations in people’s wills and those add up. We were left half a house on one occasion.

Dermatology Department colleagues Svetlana Kavaklieva, Liz Newsham, Gill Atkinson and Faye Vereker with the new light funded by Friends of Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“It was difficult for us to stay in touch during lockdown, and it’s always great when we’re able to get together again now.

“We’re always looking for new members, and it would be great to hear from anybody who would like to help us to support our fantastic hospital.”

The new light purchased for the RLI Dermatology Unit at a cost of more than £2,500 has been gratefully received by the team. The light is used when taking biopsies to diagnose potential skin cancers.

Unit manager Faye Vereker said: “Previously we had a really old light that wasn’t effective for patient care, so we put in a bid and got a new higher-specification piece of equipment which is so much better.

“The staff really appreciate it and it’s improved our working conditions and the experience for the patient.”

UHMBT non-executive director Adrian Leather said: “We’re so grateful to the Friends of Royal Lancaster Infirmary for their ongoing commitment to supporting the hospital.

“The RLI has such an important place at the heart of the community, and the support we receive from the Friends and their generous donors makes a real difference to our patients.”

