Free online talks give insights into work of Morecambe Bay hospitals

Two public talks by experts from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust will provide insight into aspects of work to care for the region’s health.

In the first talk UHMBT assistant director of workforce Liesje Turner will give an update on the trust’s work to increase overseas recruitment.

The talk will explain the steps involved in international recruitment, the support provided for international nurses, and explore the priority actions for retention of international staff.

Then in February, respiratory nurse Debbie Singleton and colleagues from the UHMBT post-Covid recovery team will give a presentation their work.

The talk will provide an insight into support that has been put in place to aid the recovery of patients experiencing Long Covid symptoms.

Both talks were arranged following suggestions from public members of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust.

Talks will be delivered online using Microsoft Teams, and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

Dates are:

International recruitment talk: Tuesday 18 January, 5.30pm here