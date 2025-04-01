Free aromatherapy for cancer patients guaranteed for another year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Access to free aromatherapy for local cancer patients and their carers has been guaranteed for another year by Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Bay Hospitals Charity, which are each footing a bilI of £27,622.32 to pay for treatments up until the end of March 2026.

Under the scheme, cancer patients and those helping them through their cancer treatment journey are either referred or can self-refer for a course of sessions that are delivered by qualified CancerCare therapists at CancerCare centres in Lancaster, Morecambe, Kendal and Barrow as well as at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Westmorland and Furness General Hospitals.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our support of aromatherapy across North Lancashire and South Cumbria for another year.

“There is a huge demand for the service from both cancer patients, who are the first priority, and those caring for them, who share in a lot of the stresses that cancer and its treatment bring to daily life.”

Sue explained: “There is a wealth of evidence highlighting an undisputed link between complementary therapies and improved physical and mental wellbeing in cancer patients and their carers. It’s our belief that in order to make such treatments accessible to everyone wanting them, they have to be provided for free to stop them from being cost prohibitive to some.”

The latest report on the service prepared by CancerCare shows that between 1st April to 1st September 2024, a total of 250 patients or carers booked a collective 751 appointments between them across the three hospital sites alone.

Of these appointments, 470 were taken at Furness General Hospital, 229 at Lancaster Royal Infirmary and 52 at Westmorland General Hospital. Feedback from those taking up treatments was overwhelmingly positive with 100 per cent ratings for both benefits of their therapy and their experience of their CancerCare therapist.

The majority of those treated were women - 184 patients or carers were female, 64 male and two non binary.

Sue added: “We would like to invite more non female patients and carers to take up the offer. The evidence supporting the benefits of complementary therapy alongside conventional cancer treatment is entirely gender neutral so we don’t want anyone to miss out.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Westmorland and Furness General Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk