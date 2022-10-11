Four pubs join together to support Lancaster hospice

Synchronised coffee mornings will be held on Saturday in support of the Slyne Road charity.

The four venues - The Station Hotel in Caton, The Owls Nest in Bare, and The Bowerham and The Waterwitch in Lancaster - are each hosting a coffee morning for the hospice, with homemade cakes, a raffle and tombola at each location.

Andy Barker, who owns the pubs, said: "We are proud to support St John’s Hospice as our charity of the year! St John’s is an amazing local charity and we feel that is the right charity to support.

The Bowerham Hotel is one of the venues involved in the fundraiser.

"We have so many customers, staff and friends who have been supported in many ways by the hospice and we want to give back.

"We look forward to many fundraising events in our pubs over the next 12 months."