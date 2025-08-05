Fitness and wellness festival aims to empower people of Lancaster and Morecambe

A festival of fitness and wellness is to be held in Lancaster next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Make Bold Choices Festival is a “A Day to Move, Recover, Connect and Grow” according to organisers, and will be a ‘unique celebration of movement, mindset, and community’.

The festival is being held on the track at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre on Saturday September 6 from 10am until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect a packed schedule of races with prizes, expert-led workshops, and live experiences designed to energise your body and reset your mind.

Aaron and Lauren from Make Bold Choices.

From ice bath recovery stations, cold-pressed juices, and massage therapy, to yoga and meditation zones, you’ll have everything you need to recharge and feel your best.

Explore vibrant food and drink vendors, meet health experts and guest speakers, and connect with brands offering exclusive giveaways and collaborations.

There’s something for everyone – including aerial hoop and pole fitness, interactive zones and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day includes prizes to be won, workshops to explore, and recovery areas to reset.

It’s organised by Aaron and Lauren from Make Bold Choices, a company which prides itself on defying limits, unlocking potential and inspiring change.

From starting life as a local run club, they have since run several events including a sold out 12 hour ultra run in Lancaster, Paris adults sports day for the 19th community, marathon shake out runs and a succesul 2024 MBC festival, and are nowgearing up for their second year.

They will be working alongside Lancaster University to bring them their first MBC day in November as well as multiple schools across the area.

Tickets are available online at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Salt-Ayre-Leisure-Centre/Make-Bold-Choices-Festival/41051551/

Entry is free for under 16s.