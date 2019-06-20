Festival of mental health to be held at Lancaster campus

This summer, the University of Cumbria (Lancaster campus) is hosting a series of three stage plays focusing on the theme of mental health.

The plays will be performed over three consecutive Friday evenings in July.

Hip Hip I’m Gay! on Friday, July 5, is a comedy cabaret that follows real-life stories and experiences of coming out and the mental health struggles people have faced alongside their sexual identity.

Kevin King of Egypt on Friday, July 12 stars Rob Gee. Escaped psychiatrist patient Kevin Haggerty is not pleased about his diagnosis, even less pleased about being on a section of the Mental Health Act, and distinctly upset about being told he is not the reincarnation of the pharoah Ramses the second.

Communicate! on Friday, July 19 is by Sheepish Productions. Communicate is an exploration of the effects of grief on individuals and on relationships.

The central aims of the play are to raise awareness of the need to grieve, to talk, to listen and to have hope.

The shows which are open to all, will be performed in the Sentamu lecture theatre at the University of Cumbria Campus. Doors 6pm, performances 7pm.

Pre-booked tickets are £5/£2.50 concs, on the night £6/£3 concs.

For more information email steven.mccarthy-grunwald@cumbria.ac.uk.