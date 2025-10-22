Family raises £70k in memory of much-loved Lancaster woman

A family from Quernmore have raised nearly £70,000 for charity in memory of Rachel Standen, a beloved mum, wife, daughter, sister and friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a 12-month battle with cancer, Rachel received care at St John’s Hospice, where she sadly died at just 38.

Just two months later the fundraising began, marking what would have been Rachel’s 39th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family and friends took on a challenge Rachel wanted to do, but never got the chance, completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks on the wettest and foggiest day in September, raising money for St John’s Hospice and Bay Hospitals Charity.

Team Fudge It completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

Rachel’s motto was ‘fudge it’ – have a go, try your best and have fun!

In that spirit her family have taken to fundraising. Her sister Jenny got a last minute place in the London Marathon and went from couch to marathon in just 12 weeks and raising more than £8,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Other fundraising includes the 31 Miles in January challenge, a boxing match, Land and Sea event and calf sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel's husband Michael and cousin Josh also completed the Great North Run and ‘fudged it’ for Rachel on social media too, raising more money for St John’s Hospice.

Jenny Macintyre taking part in the London Marathon in April.

This September, to celebrate Rachel’s 40th birthday, her family organised a black tie dinner and auction, and the evening raised a whopping £34,765.

Alison, Rachel’s sister, said “Rachel was a much-loved and proud mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and special friend to many.

"Rachel was such a positive person with real inner strength and we have tried to follow her example and live by her motto ‘fudge it’ – to have a go, have a laugh and do your best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This has been an important part of our fundraising, staying true to Rachel’s own ‘fudge it’ videos when she did the Great North Run in 2022.”

Michael Standen and Josh Atkinson after completing the Great North Run.

Michael, Rachel's husband, added: “Rachel described the care she received at the hospice as 5*, and we are proud to be able to do our bit to support their work, but we couldn’t have done it without the amazing generosity of the people and businesses that have supported us – thank you.”

In total, the family have raised more than £57,000 for St John's Hospice, £3,450 for Bay Hospitals Charity and £8,132 for Cancer Research UK.