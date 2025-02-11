Experience a hit TV show in real time at Lancaster charity’s exclusive event

Lancaster charity CancerCare is bringing the popular reality TV show The Traitors to Lancaster via a new and exclusive evening, The Betrayers.

The Traitors captivated audiences earlier this year when it aired on the BBC.

Now, CancerCare is seeking 20 representatives from local businesses to join The Betrayers, an evening of game-playing, codebreaking, networking and all-important fundraising.

Held on Friday March 14 at Ashton Memorial Hall in Lancaster, participants in The Betrayers will complete missions together before navigating mind games at The Round Table.

Participants will be invited to get to know each other before embarking on a series of mentally challenging puzzles, tasks, codes and clues, with banishments taking place throughout the evening.

The team from Lancaster Escape Rooms will be leading the evening and the ultimate mission will be to uncover the truth, before it’s too late.

The event culminates at the final discussion when players will need to justify their performances throughout the evening.

CancerCare’s Lisa Lambert, who is leading the one-of-a-kind event, said: “This will be an evening of deceit and loyalty. Those you may trust in the business world may be far from trustworthy whilst playing in The Betrayers.

“We hope this unique evening will provide an opportunity for networking with other local businesses, whilst being entertained in a battle of betrayal.

“Ultimately, the aim of the event is to raise money for CancerCare so we can continue to provide our vital support service to people in the local area who have been affected by a cancer diagnosis or a bereavement.”

For more information and to register your interest, please visit cancercare.org.uk/news-and-events/the-betrayers or email [email protected]