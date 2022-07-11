Exact date in July people in Lancaster and Morecambe will get the first part of £650 cost of living payment

Eligible households will receive the money in two instalments, with an initial payment of £326, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced. The second portion will follow later in the year.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said last month: "With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.
"This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost-of-living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need."
The first payment will hit people's bank accounts this week, on Thursday July 14. It will be paid to low-income households on benefits.
The second instalment will follow in the autumn, as part of a support package worth £1,200 that vulnerable households will receive this year, which also includes the previously announced £150 council tax rebate.
Pensioners will also receive a £300 payment in November/December under the Government's plan.
This comes alongside the winter fuel payment in a move costing £2.5 billion, while an additional £150 will be paid by September to individuals receiving disability benefits.
And every household in the country, regardless of how well off they are, will get a £400 discount on energy bills.
£5 billion of the package will be paid for by a levy on the profits of oil and gas giants, and around £10 billion will be covered by extra borrowing.