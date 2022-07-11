Exact date in July people in Lancaster and Morecambe will get the first part of £650 cost of living payment

Eligible households will receive the money in two instalments, with an initial payment of £326, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced. The second portion will follow later in the year.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said last month: "With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.

"This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost-of-living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need."

Eight million homes across the country are set to benefit this week as part of the Government's package to help people cope with soaring energy prices.

The first payment will hit people's bank accounts this week, on Thursday July 14. It will be paid to low-income households on benefits.

The second instalment will follow in the autumn, as part of a support package worth £1,200 that vulnerable households will receive this year, which also includes the previously announced £150 council tax rebate.

Pensioners will also receive a £300 payment in November/December under the Government's plan.

This comes alongside the winter fuel payment in a move costing £2.5 billion, while an additional £150 will be paid by September to individuals receiving disability benefits.

And every household in the country, regardless of how well off they are, will get a £400 discount on energy bills.