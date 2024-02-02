Eco-friendly end for 2,400 Christmas trees raises £32k for Lancaster hospice
The trees were mulched and turned into biofuel, wooden bases were sold as firewood, and anything left is being used as compost in the hospice’s grounds and kitchen garden.
Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “Our Christmas Tree Collections just seems to get bigger and better each year! In the eleventh year of collections, I want to thank everyone who booked their tree for collection, and to our amazing volunteers who went out and collected the trees. This is a special event in our calendar, as it involves our whole area, and so many people come together to make it happen – we really couldn’t do this without everyone’s help!”
Trees in north Lancashire were collected by volunteers from local businesses R Leisure, R Nicholls Plumbing, SJ Bargh, EDF, Electricity North West, NRL, External Steam, MR Tree Surgery and Pye Motors, as well as individual volunteers.
Kirkby Lonsdale-based Barden Biomass turned the trees into environmentally friendly biofuel to give these trees a happy end to their Christmas.
The event raised £32,000 for St John’s Hospice, helping the hospice provide outstanding care for patients and their families.