Eco-friendly end for 2,400 Christmas trees raises £32k for Lancaster hospice

The trees were mulched and turned into biofuel, wooden bases were sold as firewood, and anything left is being used as compost in the hospice’s grounds and kitchen garden.

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “Our Christmas Tree Collections just seems to get bigger and better each year! In the eleventh year of collections, I want to thank everyone who booked their tree for collection, and to our amazing volunteers who went out and collected the trees. This is a special event in our calendar, as it involves our whole area, and so many people come together to make it happen – we really couldn’t do this without everyone’s help!”