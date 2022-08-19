Doctor calls for plant-based foods only at Lancaster council meetings and events

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A call to remove meat and dairy products came from a doctor during public questions at the latest full meeting of the city council, held at Morecambe Town Hall.

Some Conservative councillors made informal remarks criticising the ideas, suggesting that such a move would harm livestock and dairy farmers.

But Green councillor and council leader Caroline Jackson said it was an idea that could be taken forward.

The discussion came as part of a meeting at Morecambe Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Charlotte Houltram called for new local and seasonal supply chains to be developed with arable crop, fruit and vegetable growers and suppliers.

Dr Houltram said: “Lancaster prides itself on being one of the more forward-thinking districts in the UK, putting climate considerations at the heart of governance. However, this awareness needs to include every aspect of council activities, including food provision.

“We are currently in a cost-of-living crisis. Meat and dairy products are almost always the most expensive part of a meal. In contrast, whole food plant-based meals are consistently considerably cheaper and healthier too.

“By doing the right thing for the planet, and promoting eating for good health, the council can also save money; especially if the produce is sourced locally and seasonally, helping to work towards a ‘circular economy’.

“I would like to see our council being part of the solution by committing to cease purchasing animal products to bring its food policy into line with its other climate awareness strategies."

Coun Jackson said: “This is not a council that closes its mind. We are not unwilling to discuss and think about big issues.

“One of our key themes is that we are willing to work in co-operation with residents, businesses and other agencies.