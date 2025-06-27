Discover ways to a healthier and happier life at Lancaster festival

Bay Health Festivals returns to Lancaster in July with two days of activity dedicated to inspiring healthy lifestyles.

Organised by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, the event showcases groups and organisations that help to support health and wellbeing around the region.

UHMBT lead chaplain Ian Dewar, the organiser of the festival, said: “We firmly believe that good health begins with having fun.

“We run this annual event to help people discover ways they can improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Finding things that you enjoy doing – whether it’s meeting a friend for a coffee, trying a new sport, or riding a bike for short journeys - can help you to improve your physical fitness and your mental health.

“Since we launched in 2016 we’ve inspired thousands of people to make small lifestyle changes that can help to prevent future medical conditions.

“We’ve seen our visitor numbers grow every year, and can’t wait to welcome people to this year’s festival.”

The hub of Bay Health Festivals activity is Dalton Square in Lancaster, with events, stalls and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

The main festival event in Dalton Square from 10am to 4pm on Saturday July 12 focuses on health and wellbeing, with a day packed with inspiration for ways to live your best life.

From free health checks and interactive activities to opportunities to connect with leading health and wellbeing organisations, there's something for everyone.

A special bike zone at the event will feature free e-bike test rides and bike repairs, as well as advice and guidance on how to get started cycling for leisure and transport.

Other attractions include live entertainment, food and drink, and much more.

On Sunday July 13, the Gregson Community and Arts Centre continues the festival with a special showcase day, offering the chance to discover its huge selection of community groups and activities.

Rev Dewar said: “The big idea behind our festival is to help people to ‘rediscover the lost art of living’.

“It’s easy to put off doing things like exercise, healthy eating and socialising that add value to our lives.

“Come along to the festival and find inspiration for a change you can make that will boost your health and happiness.”

Information on the events can be found at www.thebayhealthfestivals.org.uk