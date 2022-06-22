Discover the joy of cycling at special Lancaster city centre event

The festivals – running from Thursday July 7 to Sunday July 10 - aim to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage conversation about every aspect of health.

The centre-piece of this year’s event will be a ‘cycling village’ in Lancaster’s Dalton Square, with chance to meet cycling experts and try fun cycling activities.

A section of Lancaster’s one-way system will be reduced to one lane on the morning of the Sunday to allow visitors to enjoy traffic-free riding from the Lune cycletrack to Dalton Square.

UHMBT Lead Chaplain Ian Dewar aims to bring people together united by the simple pleasure of riding a bike.

UHMBT Lead Chaplain Ian Dewar, the organiser of the festival, said: “Cycling is great way to travel and brings massive benefits in terms of physical and mental health.

“Our cycling village aims to bring people together united by the simple pleasure of riding a bike, and hopefully encourage non-cyclists to give it a go.”

The event will offer the opportunity to get tips and advice on cycling for transport and leisure, and offer the opportunity for bike test-rides and more.

Dr Andy Knox, Director of Population Health and Engagement for Bay Health and Care Partners, said: “More people riding bikes means better health outcomes, cleaner air and reduced traffic. I’d love to see more people in our region discover the benefits of cycling.

“Climate change is one of our greatest public health issues, and choosing active travel when possible is one of the things we can do that is seriously beneficial for our own health and that of our ecology.”

Councillor Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Cycling is dear to my heart and I am delighted to welcome this event to Lancaster and with it the opportunity to shine the spotlight on the many benefits cycling has for both physical and mental wellbeing.”

The event in Dalton Square will run from 9.30am to noon on Sunday July 10. The segregated cycle route will be in place in Water Street, Chapel Street, Rosemary Lane, Stonewell and Great John Street throughout the event.