Disabled woman ‘disgusted’ by treatment when using Lancaster buses

A disabled passenger has been left ‘disgusted’ at the attitude of a bus driver in Lancaster recently.

Claire Duckmanton, who has cerebral palsy and volunteers at the British Heart Foundation shop in Lancaster, regularly uses Stagecoach buses but is annoyed at the way she has been treated by some drivers.

In the latest incident, Claire, who uses a walker, asked the driver to put the ramp out to help her leave the bus as there was a gap between the kerb and the vehicle.

“The driver said he had lowered the bus to the right level of the kerb but there was still a gap so I asked politely if he could get the ramp out for me,” said Claire, 48.

Claire Duckmanton, who uses a walker to help her get out and about.

“He got out of his seat abruptly, slammed the cab door and I heard him swear under this breath. He then pulled the string to fold over the ramp and made it bang on the pavement.

“I know it was a very hot day and I could tell he was annoyed but when I went down the ramp, I still thanked him although I thought his attitude was disgusting.”

A few months ago, another of Claire’s requests for a ramp was met with reluctance by a female driver who said she only got the ramp out for wheelchair users.

“What is all that about?” Claire said. “When I last looked, I have four wheels, just like a wheelchair, the only difference is that I can’t sit and be pushed on my walker.”

Claire Duckmanton.

The ramp was eventually provided on Claire’s second request.

“It should not matter whether you have a walker or a wheelchair, we are all disabled,” said Claire, who is a University of Cumbria graduate. “I just want to raise awareness that there are some bus drivers who clearly need more training.”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “All our drivers are trained to assist passengers with mobility issues so they can make the best use of our buses to get about. They do their best to help where they can.”

“We have no record of this incident, but if complaints are raised via our official channels, it will be investigated and acted upon.”

Claire is now planning to complain officially about her treatment, which comes almost exactly a year after the Lancaster Guardian reported on a similar incident involving a disabled Heysham woman who was left in tears when she requested a ramp and the driver left without her.

At that time, Stagecoach said it would deal with the matter through its internal procedures ‘to help ensure an incident like this is avoided in the future.’

Just recently, Claire has also faced difficulties when trying to go for a drink in a Lancaster city centre pub who initially refused her entry, claiming she was already drunk.

“I told the staff that they could give me a breathalyser test to prove I wasn’t drunk and that I only wanted a non-alcoholic drink anyway so they eventually let me in,” she said.