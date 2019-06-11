Devastated family’s bid to bring Ziggy home to Morecambe for funeral

The devastated family of a young mum who passed away suddenly are trying to raise the money needed to bring her home to Morecambe to be buried.

Zian Lezlee Middleton, 21, died in her sleep, leaving a two-month-old baby boy Riley-James and partner Kyle Atkinson.

Ziggy Middleton.

Her mum Fran Smith and dad Les Middleton now want to bring her home to Morecambe for her funeral, and are trying to raise as much money as possible.

Zian – known as Ziggy – was born at home in Westgate and went to Morecambe High School. She has three older brothers – Ian and Lewis, who both live in Morecambe, and Daniel, who lives in Keighley.

Shortly before giving birth to Riley-James, Ziggy and Kyle had moved to Burnley to be close to Ziggy’s mum Fran, who was going to help with the couple’s new baby.

And it was in Burnley that Ziggy passed away suddenly in her sleep on May 25, just two months after giving birth toRiley-James.

Ziggy Middleton with partner Kyle and baby Riley-James.

Tracey Gradwell, Ziggy’s auntie, said: “She went to bed because she wasn’t feeling well and she just didn’t wake up.”

It had initially been thought that Ziggy may have opassed away due to complications arising from being diabetic, but a post-mortem revealed she had suffered a condition similar to cot death, known as sudden adult death syndrome.

“She was loved by so many people,” Tracey said. “She was fun loving, she always had a smile and she always made us laugh. The family is distraught. We still can’t come to terms with what’s happened, or understand why. We are all in shock.”

Ziggy’s body is currently in Blackburn hospital, and it is hoped the family can soon bring her home to Morecambe for a proper send-off.

Ziggy Middleton with her mum Fran Smith.

Family and friends released balloons on Morecambe prom last weekend.

The family has now sent up a Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracey-gradwell-1, where almost £2,000 has already been raised.

“We just want to give her the best send-off we possibly can,” Tracey said. “We want to get her back here and help with the funeral costs.

“Any money left over will then go into a trust fund for Riley-James.”