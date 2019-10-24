Desmond helps people manage their diabetes

The Desmond Team at Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust has been highly commended at a national celebration for excellence in delivering structured education for people with Type 2 Diabetes.

The Desmond programme (Diabetes Education and Self-Management for Ongoing and Newly Diagnosed) is delivered across Lancashire and the team from Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust was shortlisted in the Excellence Award category.

Nurjahan Selant, one of team’s educators, was also awarded the ‘Educator of the Year’ award at the Celebrating Desmond Conference event held at the Leicester Diabetes centre.

Alex Kennedy, Education Coordinator at Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been highly commended for this award. Competition was high and we are extremely proud of our achievements.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team who deliver a high standard of diabetes education.

“We are also immensely proud of Nurjahan who was awarded ‘Educator of the Year.’ Managing a long-term condition like Type 2 Diabetes can be difficult, DESMOND can help support and develop the knowledge and skills to self-manage effectively.”

Desmond is a national programme designed to support people living with Type 2 diabetes.

If anyone with Type 2 diabetes is interested in joining the Desmond programme they can either be referred by their GP or contact the Desmond office directly on 01772 777620.