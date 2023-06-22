Dads-to-be in Lancashire get free access to new app on how to change nappies and cope with crying
Called The DadPad, the app is a useful resource before baby arrives and after baby is born, and is designed to be used as a quick, on-the-go reference tool, allowing new dads to enjoy their babies and feel more confident about fatherhood.
Download the app here
Written by health professionals, DadPad is already up and running in other areas of the UK, and each area has content edited and amended to be bespoke to local needs, including details of nearby support groups and services.
What’s on the app?
The app covers topics such as:
Feeding, holding, changing and cleaning your baby
Surviving without sleep and coping with crying
Getting to know your baby
Home safety and first aid
Looking after yourself and supporting your partner
Safe baby care
Jo Dorrity, transformation programme manager for Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, which organises healthcare services in the region, said: “This is a fantastic, easy to use guide about safe baby care and how to support partners during the perinatal period. It is now free to download for parents in all Lancashire and South Cumbria postcodes.”
Julian Bose, director of app developer, Inspire Cornwall CIC, said: “We listened to what dads, their partners and health professionals asked for and combined it all in the DadPad. We are delighted to be able to launch this resource for dads and dads-to-be across the Lancashire and South Cumbria area.”
A resource for same-sex partners – the Co-Parent Pad, is also available.