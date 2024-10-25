Cyclists help Lancaster cancer charity with 1,000 mile bike ride across UK and Ireland
The Kendal Niteriders took on the challenge to fundraise for both CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria and The Teenage Cancer Trust.
The group set off from Land’s End and covered a total of 1,031 miles and 56,530 feet of ascent. The ride took 14 days and despite a few hiccups, the whole group completed the journey.
Niterider Joe Bowman said highlights included the scenic areas of Wicklow in Eire as well as their time in Scotland.
Joe was required to spend three days on the spare bike after the rear hub on his own bike failed in Newry.
“The second day was the hardest as it was the hilliest and it rained most of the day,” Joe said. “The day was made even tougher when we had to take a 12-mile de-tour as a bridge was shut.”
Currently, the Niteriders’ total raised for both charities is more than £13,000 (including Gift Aid).
“We’d set ourselves an initial target of £1,000, but we quickly exceeded that,” Joe said. “As well as the money we’ve raised, as a cyclist it was pleasing that we all learnt to cooperate as a group so well.
“We have been overwhelmed by the support from friends, family and the local community, but also from people we don’t know; we met people on ferry journeys and in pubs who donated cash along the way. A big thank you to every single person who has supported us.”