Cycle ride takes in 1,000 miles in aid of Lancaster hospice

Joy at St John's Hospice.

Joy cycled the 1,001 mile route in 14 days; covering 70-80 miles each day.

In preparation, Joy did 1,500 miles of training, as well as completing the Sustrans Coast and Castle route, Hadrian’s Wall and cycling to Blackpool to ‘Ride the Lights’.

Joy said: “I wanted to do this as a personal challenge and to raise money for St John’s Hospice. I cycled through some lovely parts of Britain and up some very steep gradients, mostly in fine weather until we reached Tebay, where we had to endure gusting winds of up to 80 miles an hour and rain!”

Joy Knowles at John O'Groats.

Joy hoped to raise over £1,000 for the charity which she has supported for many years, and has raised a huge £1,500!

Lauren Akrigg, fundraising coordinator at St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re so proud of Joy for her dedication and all the money she has raised. It was lovely meeting her half way through her cycle, and again when she came home.

"St John’s Hospice can only continue to be there for people in the South Lakes and north Lancashire because of wonderful fundraisers like Joy, we are really grateful!”