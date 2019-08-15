Cross Bay Walk raises £12k for Lancaster’s CancerCare charity

Record ticket sales and donations at CancerCare’s annual Cross Bay Walk combined to raise more than £12,000 for the charity.

More than 300 people took part in the famous nine-mile walk from Arnside to Kent’s Bank which was led for the first time by the new Queen’s Guide to the Sands Michael Wilson, following the retirement of the renowned former guide Cedric Robinson.

CancerCare fundraiser Kat Michaels, who organised the event, said: “Crossing the bay is a unique experience and to do it with such a great crowd of like-minded people all raising money for CancerCare was an honour.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters and due to the tremendous success of this year’s walk we plan on making it even bigger and better next year!”

The walk was also supported by a team of dozens of local volunteers who helped marshall the event and several local companies contributed by providing goods and services for free including Barrow-based Idroneit, who filmed the walk using a drone, and Rapid Relief Team UK who provided bottled water for the walkers.

Such was the demand for places on the walk, the charity is planning to expand next year’s event to 450 walkers.

Kat added: “All of the money we raised from the walk will go towards providing therapy and support for people affected by cancer and other life limiting illnesses and make a real difference to the lives of local families across north Lancashire and south Cumbria.”

To find out more visit www.cancercare.org.uk call 01524 381820 or email fundraising@cancercare.org.uk